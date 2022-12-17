AnnaSophia Robb Reveals How She and Husband Trevor Paul Will Spend Their First Christmas as Newlyweds

"One of the best tips I figured out a while ago is to pre-set the bar so guests can help themselves to drinks as they please," she shared. "It gives yourself a rest on hosting duties and guests can learn how to customize their own drinks, giving them an opportunity to get creative and learn a new skill!"

"That's why I absolutely love St-Germain's new Royale Dash—it doubles as a gorgeous centerpiece and a unique way for guests to mingle and make their own cocktail," AnnaSophia added. "I love to top it off with a garnish of pomegranates or raspberries."



But with holiday gatherings wrapping up soon enough, and as the year comes to a close, the 29-year-old also reflected on what she's grateful for the most.