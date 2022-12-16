Processing Loss, Routine Self-Care and More Ways to Tend to Mental Health During the Holiday Season

Warning: This story discusses suicide and mental health issues.

The news of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death this week was a cruel shock, full stop.

And to hear that the 40-year-old husband and father—who basically did nothing in his public life but put smiles on people's faces, inspire countless fans to find a beat and dance and use his platform to give back—had died by suicide was devastating.

The words "seemingly out of nowhere" were used, while social media lit up with tributes and reminders to one and all to reach out for help, even if you just suspect that you might need it.

An outpouring of collective grief isn't uncommon when a famous person dies, and obviously no one can ever know what, exactly, is going through another's mind—especially a stranger from TV or TikTok who feels like a friend—but losing Boss does seem to have hit extra hard.

Not least because there is often at least a kernel of foreshadowing that might connect something from before to such a tragic outcome. But if that was the case here, then it wasn't anything witnessed in the public eye.