Josh Groban Sends a Message of Support to Céline Dion After Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis

Josh Groban is supporting a dear friend.
While promoting his new special Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, the singer reflected on his friendship with Céline Dion, who recently came forward after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disease in an emotional video message to fans.
"I owe so much of the beginning of my career to Céline and her kindness and her voice," he exclusively shared with E! News on Dec. 13. "She's an inspiration to so many of us. She's given so much love to the world and to so many of us that have been lucky enough to know her and work with her. We're just pouring that love back out to her and her family."
The two were first linked when Groban filled in for Andrea Bocelli during a rehearsal for Bocelli's 1999 Grammys duet with Dion of "The Prayer." After that, the singer appeared on The Rosie O'Donnell Show and Ally McBeal, both of which helped launch his career.
The "You Raise Me Up" singer added that he knows "she's got so much more to give," and that her fans are there to give her strength throughout this tough time.
On Dec. 8, Dion, 54, first revealed that she's suffering from stiff-person syndrome, a "very rare" neurological disorder that can cause muscle spasms.
"Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," she shared with fans in a video posted to her social media accounts. "Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I'm used to. It hurts me to tell you today, this means, that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."
But the "My Heart Will Go On" singer noted she has a strong support system around her, including her kids René-Charles, 21, and 12-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson, whom she shares with late husband René Angélil.
"I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better," Dion explained. "I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again. But I have to admit, it's been a struggle."