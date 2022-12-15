Pregnant Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Reveals This Bravo Star Inspired Her to Be a "Cool" Mom

Watch : Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!

After years of catering to the wild charter guests on Below Deck, Kate Chastain is more than prepared to raise a baby.

The Bravo star and former Below Deck Chief Stew, who revealed she's pregnant with her first child on Dec. 13, is opening up about her road to motherhood.

"I feel so great," Kate—who is due March 2023—exclusively told E! News while promoting her upcoming Peacock competition series The Traitors. "I have my own little baby traitor holding me hostage for four more months."

Kate gushed that "so many people from across the Bravo landscape" have congratulated her on the happy news—and even revealed the fellow Bravo mama she wants to be like one day.

"MJ [Javid] from Shahs, she's so sweet," she shared. "The first time I met her she had just had her little baby and she came and picked me up at my hotel. We went out to dinner, she brought that baby with us, sat at the restaurant, had a margarita and some chips and salsa. I think, 'Really? Are you nervous to be a mom?' No, MJ made it look so cool and easy. So, I'm excited."