Brandi Glanville, Ryan Lochte & More Stars to Compete on New Reality Competition Show The Traitors

Peacock's new competition series will have you questioning the truth.
Hosted by Alan Cumming, reality TV's biggest stars and America's best game players will go head-to-head on the new series The Traitors, which premieres Jan. 12. And as the show's title suggests, not everything will be fun and games.
Set in a castle in the Scottish Highlands, the cast of contestants will compete in a series of challenges in hopes of taking home a cash prize of up to $250,000. But like any good competition series, there's a catch.
As Peacock's description states, "Three of the contestants coined 'the traitors' will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined 'the faithful.'"
Among the series' star-studded lineup of competitors are Bachelor Nation's Arie Luyendyk Jr., The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville, Survivor contestants Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Big Brother contestants Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly, Below Deck's Kate Chastain, Summer House's Kyle Cooke, Shahs of Sunset's Reza Farahan and Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte.
Other competitors that will team up with the stars—or stab them in the back—include Christian De La Torre, Michael Davidson, Andie Thurmond, Quentin Jiles, Shelbe Rodriguez, Geraldine Moreno, Robert "Bam" Nieves, Anjelica Conti, Azra Valani and Amanda Clark.
"We can't wait for Peacock audiences to experience and play along in this epic game of manipulation and deceit," said Corie Henson—EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal—in a Dec. 7 press release, "all while the iconic Alan Cumming pulls the strings of our incredible cast to create the ultimate 'whodunit.'"
Based on the Dutch series of the same name, The Traitors is produced by Studio Lambert Scotland with executive producers Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Sam Rees-Jones, Tim Harcourt and Jack Burgess. Sharon Vuong—EVP Entertainment Unscripted Development—will oversee the series for NBCUniversal.
See your favorite celebs put their game faces on in the show posters below.
All 10 episodes of The Traitors premiere Thursday, Jan. 12, on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)