Jennifer Coolidge Sets the Record Straight on Sleeping With "200 Men" After American Pie

Watch : Jennifer Coolidge Clarifies Sleeping With "200 Men" Quote

One time in an interview, Jennifer Coolidge tried her hand at using a hyperbole, claiming she slept with scores of men after playing Stifler's mom in 1999's American Pie.

"I did say that jokingly," the actress said in a conversation with Ariana Grande for Entertainment Weekly, "and, God, you really can't make jokes in our town, because I did make the terrible mistake of saying, ‘Thank God for that movie, I got to sleep with 200 men,' or whatever. And look, I would love to say that was true, but I mean, that was sort of an exaggeration."

While Jennifer is glad Ariana brought the topic up so she can "clear the air," The White Lotus star stands by her claim that the role definitely impacted her dating life. She noted, "It did sort of open up the world to a much broader group of handsome men—and younger men."

In fact, when asked by Ariana who her best sexual partner was from that chapter, Jennifer declared, "It was definitely the youngest fellow."