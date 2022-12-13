Exclusive

Presley Gerber and Lexi Wood Break Up

Model Presley Gerber, who is the 23-year-old son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, has split with his influencer girlfriend, Lexi Wood. Find out why the couple broke up.

It's over for Presley Gerber and Lexi Wood.

The models have called it quits a month after going Instagram official with their romance, multiple sources exclusively tells E! News.

As one source explains, "They realized very quickly it wasn't going to be a long-term relationship." (Though a source close to Lexi says she initiated the split.)

Neither Presley, who is the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, or Lexi have publicly comment on the split, though they have removed all traces of each other on their respective Instagram pages, including the Nov. 1 post in which they went public with their relationship.

Last month, the two confirmed that they were indeed dating by sharing photos from their PDA-packed visit to the beach. The images included a cheeky shot of Presley, 23, grabbing Lexi's butt, as well as a video of the pair kissing set to audio track saying: "Guys, I did it. I've found the person that makes me the happiest person I've ever been."

At the time, Presley captioned his post with emojis of a heart and infinity symbol, while Lexi, 25, wrote on her own page, "if you didn't already know, I'm in love."

Later that week, they stepped out with Presley's parents at a red carpet event on Nov. 3 in Malibu, posing with Cindy and Rande in pictures together.

So, what's next? For one, the Lexi source tells E! News that Lexi "wants to focus on herself, her modeling, podcast and partnerships" as she moves on from the split.
 
Lexi also seemingly suggested the same, sharing a cryptic quote in a Dec. 9 Instagram Stories post reading, "She moved on and I feel story for you, because she overlooked your flaws, your temper, your selfishness, your inability to love anyone but yourself. She could have anyone in the world, but she still chose you every time. All you are now is a crease in her past, a scar on her chest, a memory that fades faster than a photograph of you in a sealed box, hidden."
The quote concluded, "Maybe she will now fight for someone who loves her, instead of someone who sucks the life out of her, never satisfied, even with her beating heart in his greedy hands.'"
 
Meanwhile, Presley joined his parents and actor Austin Butler, who is dating his sister Kaia Gerber, at a Celine fashion show in Los Angeles on Dec. 8.

