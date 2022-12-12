Taylor Swift Copyright Accusers Drop "Shake It Off" Lawsuit

Watch : Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ERAS TOUR

Taylor Swift is shaking off her legal woes.

A copyright lawsuit involving the Grammy winner's "Shake It Off" hit song has been dropped weeks before it was set to go to trial, according to court documents obtained by E! News. Attorneys for both Swift and the songwriters behind the suit, Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, jointly filed a stipulation on Dec. 12 in California asking the court for an order "dismissing this action in its entirety," per the docs.

That same day, U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald ordered that the lawsuit was officially dismissed, in its entirety and with prejudice, with both parties bearing their respective attorney's fees and court costs, the docs state. Before the deal, a trial had been scheduled to kick off in January 2023.

The original copyright lawsuit was filed in 2017 alleged that Swift, 33, had lifted lyrics for her smash hit about "players" and haters" from the 2000 3LW song "Playas Gon' Play." Per court documents obtained by E! News, Swift refuted the accusation in an August 2022 declaration, writing, "The lyrics to 'Shake It Off' were written entirely by me."