What Catherine Zeta-Jones Has to Say About a Possible Wednesday Season 2

Much like Morticia Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones does not crack under pressure.
The Wednesday actress, who plays the striking Addams matriarch on the Netflix show, remained tight-lipped when asked about the coming-of-age tale's future on the streamer, exclusively noting to E! News, "We have no idea."
However, you shouldn't feel creepy or kooky if you're already anticipating renewal news for Wednesday. Not only did the Jenna Ortega-led series break a streaming record previously held by Stranger Things season four, but it nabbed two Golden Globes nominations Dec. 12.
For the 2023 awards ceremony, Jenna–who plays the titular, macabre teen—is up for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy and the series itself is nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.
So, between the fan and critic support, we'd be shocked if Netflix passed on bringing back Wednesday for another installment.
Thankfully, fans of Catherine don't have to wait too long to see the Oscar winner back on the small screen. The Chicago star is taking a villainous turn in Disney+'s National Treasure: Edge of History, which premieres its first two episodes Dec. 14.
And Catherine couldn't get enough of her role as black market antiques dealer Billie Pearce, as she told E! News it was "fun to have a little darker side."
"When Jerry Bruckheimer called, I was thinking, 'What am I gonna play in it?" she recalled. "And then they told me that I will be playing this badass antiques dealer, black market trader who is looking for this treasure and is in a cat and mouse game with the leading lady. I was like, 'Yo, stop, this sounds like fun.'"
And if you were a fan of the original National Treasure films, Catherine said to expect the same "amazing qualities" that the first two movies had, but with a present-day plotline and a "fresh, young cast."
National Treasure: Edge of History is an expansion of the National Treasure franchise, as it follows budding cryptologist Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Alexis) after, according to Disney+, "an enigmatic stranger gives her a clue to a centuries-old treasure that might be connected to her long-dead father."
"Jess has a knack for solving puzzles, and her skills are put to the test as she and her friends follow a series of clues hidden in American artifacts and landmarks," the streamer's description further teased. "But can Jess outsmart a black-market antiquities dealer in a race to find history's greatest lost treasure and unbury the truth about her family's past?"
For any and all TV updates, click here.