Every Iconic Sex and the City Item Sarah Jessica Parker Has Reworn on And Just Like That

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Plays Coy About And Just Like That Season 2

Love, loss and everything Carrie Bradshaw rewore.

While Sex and the City's revival series was technically titled And Just Like That..., it easily could have been called the above. In the reboot, which premiered last December, fans watched as Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) dealt with the aftermath of—spoiler alert some 12 months in the making!—her husband Big's (Chris Noth) death in the first episode. Of course, she managed to move on while also looking as fashionable as ever, thanks to a little help from her friends. No, not Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), but Fendi, Manolo and more of the designers responsible for some of the iconic pieces Carrie wore during the original HBO series run and its two follow-up movies.

And that was a strategic move on the part of the HBO Max show's wardrobe team: Molly Rogers, Sex and the City's co-costume designer since its inception, and Danny Santiago, who worked on both films. It also helped that SJP archived every outfit, NBD!

"These pieces were so important they played such important roles in the show and the movies," Santiago told E! News in December 2021. "The fans love these things. They are like characters in the movie and the fact that she has them, we thought, what a great way to bring them back out again?"