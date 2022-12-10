Sarah Paulson and Bestie Amanda Peet Introduce Their New Rescue Dogs

Watch : Does Sarah Paulson Prefer to Play Real or Fictional Characters?

Home for the holidays.

Just in time for Christmas, Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet, her co-star in the ‘90s series Jack & Jill, have each added two adorable new family members. The famous friends both adopted dogs from Paw Works, an animal rescue group in southern California.

Amanda's new pup is named Mavan, while Sarah brought home a boy named George. The actresses, who have adopted from Paw Works previously, posed for a sweet photo with their new additions.

On Instagram, Sarah posted a pic of her "Georgie boy" basking in the sunshine and thanked the organization for bringing them together.

"Welp. I did it again," the 47-year-old captioned the Dec. 8 post. "A new addition to the family. This is George. Georgie. My Georgie boy. Thank you @pawworks for all you do."

In the comments, celebs gushed over the American Horror Story star's new rescue pup. "Awwwww little guy," wrote Julianne Moore, while Tracee Ellis Ross sweetly commented, "get out of here! I'm in love."