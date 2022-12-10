North West Dances Around Her House to Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror"

Watch : North West & Friends Dress Up as TLC for Halloween

It's North West, princess of pop!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter paid tribute to Michael Jackson on TikTok. In a video posted to her and her mom's joint account Dec. 9, North appears in her lavish family home and shows off her lip-synching, dancing and music video acting skills with one of her friends to the late singer's 1988 hit "Man In The Mirror."

At one point in the clip, North hilariously sports a fake mustache and goatee, to which she applies shaving cream.

North has been a longtime fan of the late King of Pop and owns several iconic pieces from Michael's wardrobe. In 2019, her parents gifted her a custom black embellished velvet jacket that the "Bad" singer wore back in 1997 to Elizabeth Taylor's 65th Birthday celebration and again to screening of his movie Ghost at the 50th Cannes Film Festival.

"North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this," Kim shared in a video on her Instagram Story on Christmas Eve in 2019. "We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas."