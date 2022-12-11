These Aromatherapy Shower Bombs Have Over 6K 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Here's what reviewers are saying:

"This is a great product in my opinion. I use them for when my babies, and family are getting sick. They are not to over powering with mint, and last just long enough for the bathroom to fill with vapors. I have used them this cold season as part as "mom gift packs". Everyone asks where they can get some. Will be buying more."

"WARNING! ONLY USE WHEN GETTING READY FOR BED OR WHINING DOWN TO RELAX. This stuff is everything! One day I was sick at work and one of the employees bought it for me about a month ago to help me get better. Baby! When I say I slept like a champ after using just one steamer. I slept extremely good! It was like the best sleep that I ever had. I shared a few with family and friends and they all said the same thing. I just recommended this for my sister and I promise you Prime delivered same day and on time for her. After using the steamer she was out like a light and slept extremely well lol This is a highly recommended product if you just need to relax and recover from a long day or from being sick. The smell is everything! I love eucalyptus and mint together so it is very refreshing. The only downside is that it is a bit pricey, but definitely worth it!"

"Smell great for an aromatherapy Steamer, definitely will buy again!"

"This will be a necessary product in my bathroom this winter. The eucalyptus & mint scent really helped loosen my chest congestion and eased up my headache.

The size is perfect if you are trying to steam in the shower. If you are a quick shower person, I would recommend breaking it into 2 pieces and using only half in the shower.

Disclaimer: I LOVE Vick's Medicated rub, so this is perfect for me."

"I purchased these when my husband got a sinus/upper respiratory infection. He has been using them regularly now as it is lingering. He loves them.. makes bathroom smell good as well."