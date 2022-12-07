Exclusive

Why Kim Kardashian Is Still Making an Effort to Include Kanye West in Family Events

After Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reached a settlement in their divorce, the SKIMS founder is making "every effort" to keep the rapper included with their four children.

Kim Kardashian isn't heartless.

The Kardashians star's divorce from Kanye West divorce may finally be settled, but that doesn't mean she's cutting ties with her ex. A source tells E! News that Kim is making sure the "Donda" rapper remains involved in the lives of their four children: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3—and this includes their birthdays.

"Kanye will always be their dad and it won't change," the insider exclusively tells E! News. "All the kids are very bonded to Kanye and adore him despite what's going on. Kim is doing a great job of not letting that change their relationship."

The exes recently put their differences aside to celebrate the birthday of their eldest son Saint. According to TMZ, Kanye was reportedly at Kim's house for several hours during the Dec. 5 event, spending time with the whole family.

"He will always be a part of their lives and she will help facilitate that," E! News' source continued. "She absolutely wants to include him in important events in the kids' lives and makes every effort." 

Kim, 41, and Kanye, 45 settled their divorce on Nov. 29, nearly two years after the SKIMS founder filed to dissolve their marriage in February 2021. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the former couple—who married in 2014—will each get joint legal and physical custody of their children. The Yeezy designer also agreed to pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support and is responsible for half of their kids' medical, security and educational expenses, including tuition, per the uncontested settlement.

"Everything Kim did here was to benefit her kids," a separate source told E! News after the settlement was reached. "She wants to be a good co-parent."

The insider also touched on Kanye's recent comments about their co-parenting dynamic, alluding to a September podcast appearance where he stated Kim raised their children "80% of the time."

"They do have joint custody but Kim spends most of the time with the kids anyway," the source continued, "which Kanye has publicly admitted."

Why Kim Kardashian Is Still Including Kanye West in Family Events

