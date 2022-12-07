Show Yourself Some Love This Season With These 15 Gifts for Yourself From SKIMS, Slip Silk & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
It's a line from a TV show that's basically become a rallying cry for self-care: Treat yourself. And why shouldn't you? You work hard all year; you plan holiday parties; you shop for everyone else. Why shouldn't you get all the fun?
I'm not talking, like, bath bombs or manicures either. I'm talking true treats, not just practical little items. Well, not only practical items. I did include a planner, here, but mostly because some of us ought to give ourselves the gift of "having it together" in 2023.
But now that the flights are booked, the decorations are up, and you've got a few too many high-heels-required parties on the horizon, it's time that you truly treat yourself. Why? Because. Just because.
So whether you've had your eye on a particular SKIMS nightshirt you haven't been totally sure if you needed, or have been waiting for the right time to give the teeny tiny cardigan trend a try, consider this your sign.
Here are 15 gifts to treat yourself with this holiday season. Happy shopping!
LimeCrime Unicorn Hair Tints
Looking for a quick, easy, and eco-conscious way to change up your look? These playful LimeCrime tints are the just the thing. (And here's your excuse to finally buy them!)
Katie Dean Jewelry Moon Ring
This boho-chic ring is ideal for stacking alongside similar styles, but looks just as cute on its own.
SKIMS White Hotel Nightgown
I am a total evangelist for this nightshirt. I thought maybe I didn't need it, and maybe it would only be so-so, but it's proven me wrong time and time again. This buttondown from the SKIMS Hotel line is perfectly oversized, just a little sexy, and best of all, it gets softer with every wash. I cannot recommend enough that everyone have one. This includes you, dear reader.
MHL by Margaret Howell Knit Slipper Socks
And hey, while you're in cute-meets-comfy mode, spring for these utilitarian slipper-socks and relax in style.
Slip Bridesmaid Pure Silk Sleep Mask
So, your bestie asked you to be part of her big day, but it's slowly taking over your life. Give yourself the gift of a refreshing night's sleep (that won't pull at skin or hair) while honoring your role at the same time.
Pop TV - The Office - Erin & Champagne
This cute little Funko Pop of Erin from The Office, champagne and Michael's "happy box" in hand, will pump you up (or cheer you up) as needed.
Jacquemus Grey Alzou Cardigan
As it turns out, the teeny cardigan trend isn't going away. So why not embrace it? Lean all the way in with this fashion-forward mohair-blend cardi from none other than Jacquemus.
Avec Les Filles Water-Resistant Knit Cropped Puffer
Don't get caught in the cold with only a cropped cardi to wear! This versatile puffer from Avec Les Filles will save the day (and night), season after season.
Shape 2 Cutaway Sunglasses
As long as you're going Fashionista Mode, you may as well complete the look with a pair of square and stylish Italian sunnies.
Erin Condren Metallic Life Planner
Here's what Erin Condren has to say about this organizer: "Coiled by hand with high-quality materials, including a durable spiral, sturdy covers (which are also wet-erase), and thick 80-pound text weight paper (that resists ink bleeding), this planner is truly made to last and infuse more joy and inspiration into each day." She takes her customers' successes very seriously.
Gucci Disney Edition Daisy Duck Brooch
For the Venn diagram of Disney adults and lovers of luxury labels, this Daisy Duck brooch is the circle in the middle.
Hey Harper Letter Necklace
This dainty necklace adds a personalized touch to your every ensemble.
The Nesting Company Juniper Faux Fur Blanket
Wrap yourself up in this expansive faux fur blanket from The Nesting Company and enjoy a cup of hot cocoa, a Yule log on TV, and the scent of an expensive candle.
Jo Malone Blackberry + Bay Candle
Which expensive candle? We recommend this tart fruit-meets-woodsy-elegance scent from none other than Jo Malone herself. Plus, the lid comes with a bow — it's a self-gift you won't even need to wrap.
Avene Soothing Sheet Mask Set
What? You didn't really think I'd make a list of gifts to buy yourself that doesn't include a multi-pack of nourishing face masks, did you? Please.
