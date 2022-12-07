Prince Harry Jokes About "Date Night" With Meghan Markle at Awards Gala

Parents' night out!

On Dec. 6, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City. While the two were invited to collect an award for their philanthropy, the Duke of Sussex joked they were just on a night away from their kids.

"I actually thought we were just here on date night," he told Kerry Kennedy on-stage while sitting next to his wife. "So I found it quite weird that we're sharing the room with 1,500 people."

Harry—who shares son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 18 months, with Meghan—continued, "But we don't get out much because our kids are so small and young, so this is completely unexpected. It's nice to share date night with all of you. Thank you for coming."

Meghan told her husband onstage, "Thank you for bringing me on this very special date night."

Harry replied, "You're welcome."