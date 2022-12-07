Prince Harry Jokes About "Date Night" With Meghan Markle at Awards Gala

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a glamourous night out while accepting an award for their philanthropic efforts. Find out more about what the Duke of Sussex jokingly called their "date night."

By Corinne Heller Dec 07, 2022 5:01 PMTags
CouplesRoyalsPrince HarryMeghan Markle

Parents' night out!

On Dec. 6, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City. While the two were invited to collect an award for their philanthropy, the Duke of Sussex joked they were just on a night away from their kids.

"I actually thought we were just here on date night," he told Kerry Kennedy on-stage while sitting next to his wife. "So I found it quite weird that we're sharing the room with 1,500 people."

Harry—who shares son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 18 months, with Meghan—continued, "But we don't get out much because our kids are so small and young, so this is completely unexpected. It's nice to share date night with all of you. Thank you for coming."

Meghan told her husband onstage, "Thank you for bringing me on this very special date night."

Harry replied, "You're welcome."

photos
Meghan Markle Through the Years

For their big night, Meghan wore a white Louis Vuitton gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline, reminiscent of her 2018 wedding dress. Harry sported a sleek black tuxedo with a white button shirt.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Clarkson and Daughter River Rose Celebrate People’s Choice Win

2

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack & Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison

3

Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence on Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentences

Onstage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex—who stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and star in an upcoming Netflix docuseries—were honored with the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award. In an October statement announcing the pair as honorees, the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization stated that Harry and Meghan were recognized for their "work on racial justice, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation."

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Clarkson and Daughter River Rose Celebrate People’s Choice Win

2

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack & Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison

3

Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence on Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentences

4

Emily in Paris's Lily Collins Wears Her Most Daring Dress Yet

5

See All the 2022 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Latest News

Update!

E! Insider's 20 Days of Giftmas Giveaways: Win a $180 Olaplex Bundle

Winter Evening Outfit Ideas to Take on a Night Out in the Cold

Kim Cattrall Fuels Emily in Paris Rumors At Show's Red Carpet

Prince Harry Jokes About "Date Night" With Meghan Markle at Gala

Mindy Kaling Reveals Why She’s Not Dating B.J. Novak

Exclusive

2022 People's Choice Awards: All the Must-See Portrait Studio Pics

Exclusive

Mariah Carey Teases Holiday Plans With Twins & Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka