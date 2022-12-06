Barbra Streisand Pens "Beautiful" Letter to Lea Michele About Funny Girl Role

With this praise, there's no raining on Lea Michele's parade.

The Glee alum, who is currently starring as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, recently revealed that she got the ultimate seal of approval: a note from the original Fanny Brice herself, Barbra Streisand.

"I got to work the other day, and my dresser Alyssa had this gold envelope," Lea shared on the Dec. 5 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. "It was like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, like getting invited. I would think it would arrive on doves, like a special carrier."

And as Lea explains, the letter from Barbra contained a particular sentiment close to the Scream Queens actress' heart, given she's long called Fanny Brice a dream role—and even sang several Funny Girl songs on Glee.

"It was very sweet," she continued. "She wrote me this beautiful letter. But one thing she said in was ‘It's really wonderful when your dreams come true, isn't it?' I just fell to my knees and I called Ryan Murphy, my mom, Jonathan Groff and Michael Mayer. Like, these are the people who need to know. It was great."