by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 9, 2018 1:49 PM
Let the wedding planning begin!
Less than two weeks after Lea Michele received a romantic proposal from Zandy Reich, it appears the singer already knows some of the key people who will be part of her special day.
In a new Instagram post, the Glee star revealed best friend Jonathan Groff will be by her side when she says "I Do."
"Maid of honor," she wrote on social media with heart emoji's.
When friend Gary Janetti asked in the comments section if Brad Goreski is going to be a flower girl, Lea had an answer. "@GaryJanetti duh and you're ring-bearer," she replied. "Didn't @BradGoreski tell you???!!!"
Back on April 28, Lea announced on social media that she was engaged to Zandy. E! News learned that the president of clothing brand AYR proposed with a 4-carat elongated, radiant ring, which he personally designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.
"I was so surprised, I kept saying, 'Stop joking around, stop joking around!'" Lea recalled on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "I keep thinking [the ring] is borrowed and I have to give it back at some point."
As for Lea's friends and co-stars, they couldn't be more thrilled for a woman who has found her happily ever after.
According to social media, Emma Roberts and Darren Criss were more than just a little excited when hearing the news via FaceTime. Perhaps a wedding invite could be in their future?
Until then, Lea and Darren have a tour to kick off! The pair is hitting the road this summer as part of the LM/DC tour. Tickets are on sale now.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!