Kirstie Alley Dead at 71

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Kirstie Alley has died after a short battle with cancer. The Cheers actress was 71.

Her children True and Lillie Parker shared the news on Dec. 5, writing in a statement posted to her Twitter page, "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."

Kirstie was "surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," her children wrote. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

After thanking the staff at Moffit Cancer Center in Florida for their care, True and Lillie reflected on Kirstie's legacy.

"Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating," they said, "were unparalleled and leave us inspiring to live life to the fullest just as she did."

The Emmy and Golden Globe winner was known for her roles in Veronica's Closet, Look Who's Talking, Drop Dead Gorgeous and more.