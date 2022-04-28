Find Out Which Controversial Former Sitcom Star Was Unmasked on The Masked Singer

Watch : Hunter Hayes Reveals the Toughest Part of "The Masked Singer"

The Masked Singer had far less drama than last week—but it wasn't totally free from controversy.

After the unmasking of Rudy Giuliani on the April 20 episode caused panelist Ken Jeong to walk off the set, he was back in his seat for the latest round of performances.

Queen Cobra kicked things off with a rendition of Aretha Franklin's "I Say a Little Prayer." The biggest question was exactly how many cobras there actually are. A stage full of snakes performed the song, but only two stuck around to get critiques from the panelists. Cobra's Mega Clue was a shiny red heart that said "B. Mine."

Up next, Space Bunny performed Lionel Richie's "All Night Long (All Night)." Bunny's Mega Clue was a big dumbbell that he used to do some curls onstage.

Baby Mammoth sang a version of "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's In His Kiss)" by Cher, which was followed by the unveiling of a bird cage Mega Clue with a sign that read "Danger: Wild Animal."