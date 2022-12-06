Paris Hilton Has a Big Announcement About "Iconic" New Music Coming Soon

There's nothing in this world Paris Hilton fans would love more than for the star to release new music. And it looks like their wish may soon come true.

"I am back in the studio," she exclusively told E! News at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Dec. 3. Not only can fans expect new songs, but they will be here sooner than you'd expect.

"I have a very exciting announcement that's gonna be happening on New Year's Eve, but I can't say yet," she revealed, teasing that the tune will be "a very iconic song."

Music isn't the only new content the 41-year-old—who tied the knot with husband Carter Reum in Nov. 2021—will be debuting in 2023. Her latest book Paris: The Memoir will be released on March 14.

"I have been writing my book for over a year now and a lot went into it," she said on the red carpet. "Just having to think about so many things that happened in my life and it really revealed so much because I've always been someone who likes to keep a lot in."