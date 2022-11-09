Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away

Watch : Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram

Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home.

The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"

In the video, Sam is shown with boxing gloves on, hitting a punching bag while Britney cheers on her husband from the sidelines.

The model later joked in the comments, "That doesn't look like Sam. Where Sam?" before adding a follow up note saying, "You should breakup with him and come with me."