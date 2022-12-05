Julia Roberts Hilariously "Frames" George Clooney in Must-See Kennedy Center Honors Dress

George Clooney was among the honorees at the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C. on Dec. 4, and Julia Roberts celebrated his achievement with a gown covered in photos of the actor.

By Elyse Dupre Dec 05, 2022 2:00 PMTags
Red CarpetGeorge ClooneyAwardsJulia RobertsCelebrities
Watch: George Clooney & Julia Roberts Showcase Hilarious 22-Year Friendship

A picture is worth a thousand words, and Julia Roberts proved that saying to be true in honor of close friend George Clooney.

The Wonder actress, 55, showed just how much the Up in the Air actor, 61, means to her by covering her gown in framed photos of him for the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C. on Dec. 4. The dress was designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino and featured snapshots of Clooney from over the years, including from his days on E.R., his 2013 W Magazine photoshoot and more. 

Although, perhaps Roberts' tribute to Clooney shouldn't come as a huge surprise to their fans. After all, the Oscar winners have starred in several films together—including Ocean's Eleven, Money Monster and most recently Ticket to Paradise—and are close friends. 

"We became instant friends," Roberts recalled on an October episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! about meeting Clooney while working on Ocean's Eleven. "You know, you just meet people and sometimes you think, 'I really don't like that person. I have no reason to not like them. I don't like them, and I will never change my mind.' And then there are some people, like my GTC, who you go, 'OK, I'm going to know this person until the end of time. This is a good one.'"

photos
George Clooney Through the Years

Clooney was among the honorees for the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors. Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León and U2's BonoThe EdgeAdam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. were also recognized for their lifetime artistic achievements.

Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

The White Lotus: Why We're Really Worried About Tanya

2

"Broken" Nick Cannon Honors Son Zen One Year After His Death

3
Exclusive

Keke Palmer Addressed Balancing Career, Family Before Pregnancy Reveal

After a reception at the White House, the honorees were celebrated at a televised event at the Kennedy Center Opera House, which will air Dec. 28 on CBS.

To see pictures from the star-studded soirée, keep scrolling.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Amal Clooney & George Clooney
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Danny Moder & Julia Roberts
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Matt Damon & Luciana Barroso
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Gladys Knight
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
U2
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Katie Couric
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Tania León
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Amy Grant
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Sheryl Crow
Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images
President Joe Biden & First Lady Dr. Jill Biden
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Vice President Kamala Harris & Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff

Trending Stories

1

The White Lotus: Why We're Really Worried About Tanya

2

"Broken" Nick Cannon Honors Son Zen One Year After His Death

3
Exclusive

Keke Palmer Addressed Balancing Career, Family Before Pregnancy Reveal

4

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal

5

Julia Roberts Hilariously "Frames" George Clooney in Must-See Dress

Latest News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $360 3-in-1 Bag for Just $79

"Broken" Nick Cannon Honors Son Zen One Year After His Death

Julia Roberts Hilariously "Frames" George Clooney in Must-See Dress

Prince Harry Recalls Being "Terrified" for Meghan in New Doc Trailer

Exclusive

How Brett Eldredge’s Holiday Tour Became His Most Magical Project

Exclusive

Keke Palmer Addressed Balancing Career, Family Before Pregnancy Reveal

This Life-Changing $12 Lip Balm is Super Hydrating & Smells Amazing