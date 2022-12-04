Watch Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Reunite in SNL Sketch With Keke Palmer

Watch : "Kenan & Kel" Theme Song: A Dramatic Reading by Kel Mitchell

Live from New York, it's another epic Kenan & Kel reunion!

Kel Mitchell made a cameo on Saturday Night Live Dec. 3, marking his first time on the NBC series. He appeared in a sketch with cast member Kenan Thompson, his former co-star on the hit Nickelodeon comedy, and guest host Keke Palmer.

In the skit, the three act in and offer a behind-the-scenes commentary about a mock Kenan & Kel reboot, a drama series titled Kenan & Kelly, which also incorporates the actress' pregnancy. Keke had confirmed rumors she is expecting her first child with a bare baby bump reveal during her SNL monologue.

In the Kenan & Kelly sketch, Kel makes a dramatic entrance and an equally dramatic exit. "The show is not good," Kenan deadpans in a confessional, before adding jokingly, "But Jordan Peele called us."

Kel adds, "He wants us to do a sequel to Nope."