The 2022 Emmys Just Gave You an Epic Kenan & Kel Reunion

Television's biggest night had the best reunion ever.

Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson has been working overtime as the 2022 Emmy Awards host, which is airing live on NBC and Peacock. The comedian not only cracked jokes about Leonardo DiCaprio's infamous dating history but he also put on an unforgettable Game of Thrones musical performance to kick off the show.

And while many pop culture fans didn't expect for Kenan do outdo himself, he sent the internet into a frenzy when he had an unexpected reunion with Kel Mitchell. The dynamic duo, who starred in Kenan & Kel, Good Burger and All That in the '90s, jumped up with joy as they shared a heartwarming hug during one of Kenan's bits.

"Why don't we take this guy's order over here," Kenan asked temporary Emmys bartender Kumail Nanjiani, before he turned to Kel, "Excuse me, sir, can I get you something?"

Kel cheekily replied, "Can I get a good burger?"