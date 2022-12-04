Olivia Wilde Goes on Vacation and Returns to Instagram After Harry Styles Split

One month after Olivia and Harry Styles called it quits on their two-year relationship, the actress took off on vacation with a friend, sharing pics of the tropical trip on social media.

By Ashley Joy Parker Dec 04, 2022 6:32 PMTags
BreakupsVacationBikinisOlivia WildeCouplesCelebritiesHarry StylesJason SudeikisHawaii
Watch: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Taking a Break After Nearly 2 Years

Olivia Wilde has left her worries behind.

Shortly after splitting with boyfriend Harry Styles, the Don't Worry Darling director jetted off to a tropical location for some much needed fun in the sun.

On Dec. 3, Olivia shared a bikini pic of herself laughing in a hammock with friend Babs Burchfield on Instagram. The Tron: Legacy star captioned her post, her first in nearly two months, with the word, "Best."

On her Instagram Stories, Olivia also posted In a photo of herself posing in a swimsuit, with her arms above her head, on a rocky beach as the rays nearly shadow her out completely. She captioned the snap, "Mahalo" which is a term used in Hawaii to express gratitude.

Eagle-eyed fans who also watched Bab's Instagram Stories seemingly confirmed the duo were in Hawaii together, with the producer labeling one of her beach selfies, "Mele Kalikimaka"—a reference to Bing Crosby's 1950 Hawaiian Christmas song. She also shared a pic of Olivia soaking up the island scenery while wearing a bikini top, sweatpants and oversized straw hat. 

photos
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Public Outings

On Nov. 18, E! News confirmed that Olivia, 38, and Harry, 28, are taking a break after about two years of dating

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal

2

Watch Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Reunite on SNL

3

The Biggest Bombshells From Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," one source told People. "It's a very amicable decision."

The following day, it was business as usual as Olivia made a glamorous solo appearance 2022 Governors Awards in Los Angeles, walking the red carpet in a sleeveless, A-line Erdem Spring 2023 dress with a mesh overlay and matching long gloves.

Prior to dating the Harry, Olivia, was engaged to Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6. News that she and the 47-year-old Ted Lasso star quietly ended their nine-year relationship surfaced in November 2020, two months before the actress was photographed holding hands with the "As It Was" singer at at a wedding for Harry's manager Jeff Azoff.

Instagram

While some fans have raised eyebrows at the relationship timelines, Olivia previously refuted claims that she broke things off with her fiancé to be with her Don't Worry Darling co-star.

"The complete horses--t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate," she told Vanity Fair in a cover story published in September. "Our relationship was over long before I met Harry." 

Trending Stories

1

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal

2

Olivia Wilde Goes on Vacation, Returns To IG After Harry Styles Split

3

Watch Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Reunite on SNL

4

Violet Affleck Is So Grown Up During Rare White House Appearance

5

Kim Kardashian Looks Like Sister Khloe With New Hair Transformation

Latest News

Watch Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Reunite on SNL

Exclusive

Why The Great British Baking Show Hasn’t Had an All-Star Season

Olivia Wilde Goes on Vacation, Returns To IG After Harry Styles Split

Update!

E! Insider's 20 Days of Giftmas Giveaways: Win a FP Movement Gift Card

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal

Destination Dressing: Italian Vacation-Inspired Styles

Exclusive

How Chanel West Coast Grew to Appreciate Her Body After Giving Birth