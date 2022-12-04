Olivia Wilde Goes on Vacation and Returns to Instagram After Harry Styles Split

Watch : Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Taking a Break After Nearly 2 Years

Olivia Wilde has left her worries behind.

Shortly after splitting with boyfriend Harry Styles, the Don't Worry Darling director jetted off to a tropical location for some much needed fun in the sun.

On Dec. 3, Olivia shared a bikini pic of herself laughing in a hammock with friend Babs Burchfield on Instagram. The Tron: Legacy star captioned her post, her first in nearly two months, with the word, "Best."

On her Instagram Stories, Olivia also posted In a photo of herself posing in a swimsuit, with her arms above her head, on a rocky beach as the rays nearly shadow her out completely. She captioned the snap, "Mahalo" which is a term used in Hawaii to express gratitude.

Eagle-eyed fans who also watched Bab's Instagram Stories seemingly confirmed the duo were in Hawaii together, with the producer labeling one of her beach selfies, "Mele Kalikimaka"—a reference to Bing Crosby's 1950 Hawaiian Christmas song. She also shared a pic of Olivia soaking up the island scenery while wearing a bikini top, sweatpants and oversized straw hat.