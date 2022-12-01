Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Rare Look Into Their Family Life in First Netflix Docuseries Teaser

Watch : Meghan Markle's SHOW-STOPPING Style: See Pics

You're cordially invited to the royal event of the season: The debut of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries.

On Dec. 1, Netflix dropped the first teaser for Harry & Meghan, calling the six-episode series an "unprecedented and in-depth" look into the "other side" of Duke and Duchess of Sussex's love story. And as Meghan herself says in the teaser trailer—which shows intimate moments of the couple together along with an unseen photo of the pregnant royal and her baby bump—"When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

While an official premiere date has yet to be announced—a press release for the series states it is "coming soon"—Netflix promised the series explore will explore "the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, stepped down as senior royals in Jan. 2020 and have since moved to Southern California, where they reside with their kids Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.

"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," Harry says in the teaser. "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."