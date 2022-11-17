Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries Has a Release Date—And It’s Sooner Than You Think

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly-anticipated Netflix docuseries from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus will reportedly premiere in December. Find out all the details here.

By Charlotte Walsh Nov 17, 2022 7:08 PMTags
It's a Christmas miracle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries is hitting Netflix before the holidays. 

The highly-anticipated show, helmed by the Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus, will premiere on the streamer this December, People reported Nov. 17. Netflix hasn't responded to E!'s request for comment. 

Markle, who signed a multi-year deal with Netflix alongside her husband in 2020, acknowledged the docuseries for the first time in October, telling Variety about how much she admired Garbus. 

"It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story—a seasoned director whose work I've long admired—even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," Meghan said of the director. "But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens." 

Previously, the couple had only confirmed a documentary on the Invictus Games

The update comes amid conflicting reports about major edits to the show and changes to the release date after Queen Elizabeth II's death in Sept. 

In the Oct. Variety cover story, Markle went on to say that the filming process reminds her of her previous life as a star on Suits, where she played paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018.

"It's interesting," she noted. "My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on Suits, it's so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That's been really fun."

STEVE PARSONS/AFP via Getty Images

Harry and Meghan's docuseries, whose name has yet to be revealed, will hit Netflix in December. 

