Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finalize Divorce Nearly 2 Years After Breakup

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Back in March, Kim's bifurcation request to restore her marital status to single was granted by a judge. The hearing took place just days after the star claimed Kanye was causing "emotional distress" by putting "misinformation" about private family matters on social media.

"I very much desire to be divorced," Kim stated in court documents obtained by E! News on Feb. 24. "While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not."

During a May episode of her family's Hulu reality show, Kim revealed her frustrations over asking Kanye "all the time" to sign the divorce papers, but he would allegedly refuse. Despite his objection, Kim was confident she was making the right decision to leave her marriage.

"I knew it had to be done when I filed," she shared during the episode. "Because I just knew it wasn't the right situation for me. And now, I feel super good."

E! News has reached out to Kim's lawyer Laura Wasser and Kanye's lawyer Nicholas Salick but hasn't received a comment.