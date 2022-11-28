See Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Kick Off Her Birthday Week With Sweet Celebration

Watch : Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey Cradle Her Baby Bump in Adorable New Post

Kaley Cuoco's s birthday plans are headed towards takeoff.

The Flight Attendant star, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, shared a series of photos from her recent birthday celebration on her Instagram Stories Nov. 28. In the snaps, which feature Kaley in a blue floral dress with her hair in a high pony, the actress smiles at a cake.

Alongside the photo she wrote, "The sweetest early birthday celebration."

A second photo is shows a pair of cakes sitting on the counter as Kaley, who turns 37 on Nov. 30, stands behind them.

Her birthday post comes just a day after she shared an adorable photo with Tom in which the Ozark actor has his arms wrapped around Kaley, cradling her growing baby bump. The Big Bang Theory alum is wearing a floral dress and smiling. She captioned the photo "M+D."

Kaley and Tom, 40, announced they were expecting their first child together on social media in October.