How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to spend it with family.
The singer recently revealed how she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe—whom you may have spotted sweetly stealing the spotlight during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance—celebrate the holiday.
"I create my own Christmas moment," Carey told W Magazine for its latest cover story. "I mean, Santa Claus visits us. He comes with his reindeer. I am not exaggerating—this is the truth. By the way, before my kids were born, I did all the same types of things. That's just how it is with me and Santa and the reindeer."
While a visit from Santa is always exciting, Moroccan and Monroe do live with the Queen of Christmas (you know you'll be rocking out to "All I Want for Christmas Is You" all season long). So how do the 11-year-olds feel about having such an iconic mom?
"Darling, look, I know a lot of the time people are like, 'Oh, yay! Look at her! She's, like, so festive and such a Christmas girl,' or whatever," Carey continued. "But, really, Christmas makes me happy. People think I had this princess-style life or whatever, a kind of fairy-tale existence where I just emerged, like, 'Here I am!' And that is not what it is."
She then looked back at some of the challenges she's faced in her life. "When you grow up with a messed-up life and then you're able to have this transformation where you can make your life what you want it to be? That is joy for me," the five-time Grammy winner added. "That's why I want my kids to have everything they can have. I want them to be able to understand that they can be anything they want to be."
Although, they won't be the only ones finding presents under the tree. Carey told W Magazine Moroccan and Monroe often give her homemade gifts but hinted the tooth fairy might be able to help them buy something special for mom this season.
"She's very generous, the tooth fairy, so I think they have enough saved up and accumulated that they could actually buy me something this year, which would be amazing," Carey said. "I love giving them gifts, because the act of opening up a ton of presents is something I wasn't able to do as a child."
Carey shares Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon. To look back at some of their family photos from over the years, keep scrolling.