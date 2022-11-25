How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe

How is Mariah Carey, who shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, celebrating Christmas with her kids? To find out how they plan to enjoy the season, keep scrolling.

By Elyse Dupre Nov 25, 2022 11:22 PMTags
Mariah CareyChristmasCeleb KidsKidsHolidaysCelebrities
Watch: Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to spend it with family.

The singer recently revealed how she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe—whom you may have spotted sweetly stealing the spotlight during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance—celebrate the holiday. 

"I create my own Christmas moment," Carey told W Magazine for its latest cover story. "I mean, Santa Claus visits us. He comes with his reindeer. I am not exaggerating—this is the truth. By the way, before my kids were born, I did all the same types of things. That's just how it is with me and Santa and the reindeer."

While a visit from Santa is always exciting, Moroccan and Monroe do live with the Queen of Christmas (you know you'll be rocking out to "All I Want for Christmas Is You" all season long). So how do the 11-year-olds feel about having such an iconic mom?

"Darling, look, I know a lot of the time people are like, 'Oh, yay! Look at her! She's, like, so festive and such a Christmas girl,' or whatever," Carey continued. "But, really, Christmas makes me happy. People think I had this princess-style life or whatever, a kind of fairy-tale existence where I just emerged, like, 'Here I am!' And that is not what it is."

photos
25 Fascinating Facts About Mariah Carey

She then looked back at some of the challenges she's faced in her life. "When you grow up with a messed-up life and then you're able to have this transformation where you can make your life what you want it to be? That is joy for me," the five-time Grammy winner added. "That's why I want my kids to have everything they can have. I want them to be able to understand that they can be anything they want to be."

Although, they won't be the only ones finding presents under the tree. Carey told W Magazine Moroccan and Monroe often give her homemade gifts but hinted the tooth fairy might be able to help them buy something special for mom this season.

"She's very generous, the tooth fairy, so I think they have enough saved up and accumulated that they could actually buy me something this year, which would be amazing," Carey said. "I love giving them gifts, because the act of opening up a ton of presents is something I wasn't able to do as a child." 

Carey shares Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon. To look back at some of their family photos from over the years, keep scrolling.

Cara Howe/NBC
Thankful for Family

Monroe and Moroccan made an adorable cameo during their mom's performance at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Palace
Celebrating Big Wins

The twins celebrated with the singer after she broke the Guinness World Record for the highest-charting holiday song on the U.S. Hot 100 chart by a solo artist with "All I Want for Christmas is You" in 2019.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
Sweet Cameos

They children joined her onstage Mariah during her Caution World Tour in 2019.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Making Memories

The kids also appeared onstage in their holiday apparel during Mariah's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour in 2018 

Instagram
Modern Family

Mariah took to Instagram to wish her ex-husband a happy Father's Day, which she celebrated with her kids.

Instagram
Mariah's Minions

The family enjoyed an outing to Universal Studios Hollywood where they posed while wearing their 3D glasses.

Instagram
Mother's Day

Roc and Roe celebrated Mother's Day by showing plenty of love by styling Mariah's hair.

Instagram
Trampoline Fun

The mom proved she wasn't afraid to get silly when she bounced on the trampoline with her kids.

Instagram
Proud Mom

Mariah was beaming as she visited her twins at school.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kids' Choice

The whole family got together to walk the orange carpet at the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards where the twins showed off their unique sense of style.

Instagram
Fashionistas

The twins obviously have a fierce sense of style, which they proved when their mom let them dress themselves.

Instagram
Shenanigans

"Friday night fun," Mariah captioned this silly shot with her kids.

Instagram
Camera Ready

Moroccan and Monroe struck a pose for the picture.

Instagram
Beach Babes!

Roc and Roe hit the beach during a family vacation.

Instagram
Pucker Up

The twins planted a sweet kiss on mommy Mariah.

Instagram
Joined at the Hip

Roc and Roe wouldn't leave each other's sides during a fireworks show.

Instagram
Reunited

Mariah and Nick reunited for a family dinner.

Instagram
Easter Fun

Mimi and Monroe painted eggs ahead of Easter 2016.

Mariah Carey
Scene Stealers

Too cute! Roc and Roe brought flowers to Mariah during her Caesars Palace show in Vegas.

Instagram
Daddy's Little Angel

Monroe celebrated Christmas on daddy's shoulders.

Instagram
Kids in a Candy Store

The famous family was joined by Nick's mom during a sweet treat outing.

Mellow Yellow

Mariah and the twins looked so cute as they roamed a field of yellow sunflowers.

Twitter
Toy Time

Mariah treated the kids to some toys.

Twitter
Hop On!

Roe couldn't contain her excitement during a theme park ride.

Twitter
Hug It Out

The singer was all smiles while embracing her son and daughter.

Instagram
Unbreakable Bond

Mariah posted this precious pic of her twins hugging each other tight. So sweet!

Fresh Air Fund/WireImage.com
First Halloween

Even at six months old, Roc and Roe's Halloween costumes were so on point! The fam looked adorable as The Incredibles.

Instagram
R & R

The kids enjoy some pampering, just their mom!

Instagram
Swing, Swing

What does Mariah Carey wear to the neighborhood park? A formal ballgown and heels, of course!

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Looks like Roe is following in her mother's diva-vicious footsteps.

MORE PHOTOS: Mariah's best fashion moments

Trending Stories

1

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged

2

See Tom Brady’s Son Jack Turn Into a Football Star on Buccaneers Field

3

Get a Glimpse Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Thanksgiving Feast

4

Brittany Bell Unveils Joyful Photo of Her and Nick Cannon’s 3 Kids

5

NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt Leaves Hospital 2 Months After Stroke

Latest News

How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan & Monroe

Get a Glimpse Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Thanksgiving Feast

Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Sale: Get a $325 Marc Jacobs Bag for $170

J. Crew Black Friday Sale: Get a $188 Puffer Jacket for $75 & More

The Best Sephora Black Friday Deals: Sunday Riley, Too Faced & More

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged

Wayfair Black Friday Sale: $.64 Ornaments, Storage Bins for $4 & More