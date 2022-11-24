How Kate Hudson, Ashley Tisdale and More Stars Are Celebrating Thanksgiving 2022

Hollywood stars are coming together with their loved ones to celebrate Thanksgiving 2022. See how celebrities are sharing their gratitude this holiday season.

It's time to talk turkey.

In honor of Thanksgiving 2022, Hollywood stars are taking some time to unwind and enjoy quality time with their loved ones. While Pink's plans include roller skating and making pumpkin cheesecake, Kate Hudson recently told E! News that she spends her downtime fighting, laughing and drinking with her loved ones over the holidays.

This Thanksgiving, the Almost Famous actress, Ashley Tisdale, Kate Bosworth, Tia Mowry and more stars are embracing the spirit of giving by sharing what they're most thankful for. That includes posting sweet tributes to the special people in their lives.

"Life is precious," Kate wrote on Instagram on Thanksgiving Day, alongside images of herself with her friends and family, including her kids and mom Goldie Hawn. "#gratefuleveryday #happythanksgivng."

Earlier in the day, Mariah Carey started her family celebration early; her and ex-husband Nick Cannon's twins Moroccan and Monroe made adorable cameos onstage during her performance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Keeping reading to see how other stars are celebrating Thanksgiving:

Instagram / Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson

The actress appears with daughter Rani Rose in a photo shared as part of a Thanksgiving Instagram tribute to her family.

Instagram / Tia Mowry
Tia Mowry

"I'm thankful for God. I'm thankful for my friends and family who lift me up and for my community and all the strong women who are growing and evolving with me," the Sister, Sister alum wrote on Instagram on Nov. 24, more than a month after she announced she and husband Cory Hardrict were divorcing. "Go get yourself some flowers! You deserve it. Happy Thanksgiving!"

Instagram / Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale

"Happy Thanksgiving," the High School Musical alum star wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos showing herself with her husband Christopher French, their daughter Jupiter and her friends, including Hilary Duff. "Practicing an extra amount of gratitude today for these people and moments in my life this past year."

Instagram / Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth & Justin Long

"HAPPY THANKSGIVING," the actress wrote on Instagram on the holiday, their first Thanksgiving together since going public with their romance in May. "So grateful for your warmth and safety and that bright beautiful ever glow @justinlong ... you make life so much fun. xx"

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi

The Stranger Things star and her boyfriend, son of Jon Bon Jovi, strutted their stuff together on Thanksgiving Day.

Cara Howe/NBC
Mariah Carey, Moroccan & Monroe

The singer performs her hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" as her and ex Nick Cannon's twins make adorable cameos as backup dancers.

Instagram
Kim Kardashian

Just before Thanksgiving, the SKIMS founder shared photos from a "Friendsgiving" dinner and and Tristan Thompson shared with inmates from the Camp Kilpatrick juvenile detention center in Malibu, Calif.

