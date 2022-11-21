Pink Reveals Holiday Plans With Husband Carey Hart and Their Kids

Watch : Pink Says Thanksgiving Plans Include Roller Skates & Lots of Cooking

Raise your glass to Pink's holiday plans.

The "So What" singer—who arrived on the 2022 American Music Awards red carpet with husband Carey Hart, their 11-year-old daughter Willow and 5-year-old son Jameson—exclusively revealed what the holidays look like in her household.

"Oh, god. Well, we're all on roller skates and there's a lot of cooking," she told E! News on the Nov. 20 AMAs carpet. "I have a lot of friends that are kinda wayward, so everyone just ends up at my house and we just see where it goes."

And it sounds like this holiday season will be no different on the cooking front, as Pink shared, "I'm making four pumpkin cheesecakes this year."

Though that may sound like a daunting task, for the "True Love" singer, getting busy in the kitchen is her favorite holiday tradition.

She told E! News, "Anything I can cook at, I'm coming to."