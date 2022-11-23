Spencer Grammer Reveals What It's Really Like Working With Dad Kelsey Grammer

Watch : Kelsey Grammer Talks Working With Daughter in Lifetime Movie

Kelsey Grammer and daughter Spencer Grammer are in the Christmas spirit.

The Greek star got candid over what it was like to film a Christmas movie with her dad—which marks the first time the pair has worked together—and how doing so brought them closer.

"I haven't done any other Christmas movies, so it was my first experience in the Christmas world but it made it momentous for me to actually do a movie with my father," Spencer exclusively told E! News while promoting their new Lifetime movie The 12 Days of Christmas Eve. "I've always wanted to work with him."

She continued, "He's really been an incredible influence on the kind of work that I do and my comedic timing. It's always something I wanted to do and it was lovely."

Not only did they have "a wonderful time working together," but Spencer also admitted, "I would do it again and again and again!"