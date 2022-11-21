Kelsey Grammer Still Has Plans to Bring Girlfriends Back

Kelsey Grammer might have the power to bring back Girlfriends.
Yes, you read that right.
The star of Frasier actually executive produced the cherished series, which starred Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, Persia White and Jill Marie Jones as a group of four Black professionals in their early thirties and ran for eight seasons from 2000 to 2008.
Girlfriends was forced to come to an abrupt end due to the Writers Guild of America strike, something Kelsey still hasn't quite gotten over.
"We didn't get a proper finale for the show and, boy, it broke my heart," he exclusively told E! News. "Oh my god, I love those characters."
But don't think the five-time Emmy winner—who appears alongside his daughter Spencer Grammer in The 12 Days of Christmas Eve, premiering Nov. 26 on Lifetime—has given up the dream.
"It has not left my imagination the idea of maybe bringing one back and try to button it up at least," Kelsey said. "What the heck? Streaming platforms are doing a lot of stuff like this."
In fact, Kelsey pointed to The Game—the Girlfriends spin-off that ran from 2006 to 2015 which he also executive produced—which was revived on Paramount+ in November 2021.
"I would love to see [The Game] twinned with another stab at those gals," Kelsey said. "I'd love to give it the proper send-off it always deserved because they were fantastic."
As for the status of Kelsey's more immediate Frasier reboot, which was officially picked up by Paramount+ in October, Kelsey said to prepare to see some familiar faces.
"There's surely going to be some return visits from a lot of the peripheral characters in Frasier's life," he teased. "Some of them will show up. Some are not coming as regulars, but may make an appearance later on."
There's enough tossed salad and scrambled eggs to go around.
The 12 Days of Christmas Eve premieres Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.