Laverne Cox and Robin Thede Are Just As Obsessed With Angela Bassett As the Rest Of Us

Watch : Robin Thede Forgot ALL Her Lines in Front of Angela Bassett

We love a good fangirl moment.

In this sneak peek at the Nov. 23 episode of E!'s If We're Being Honest, host Laverne Cox and comedian Robin Thede look back at the time they lost their cool filming a sketch for HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show with the one and only Angela Bassett.

The three starred together in what Robin dubbed "the most iconic sketch" from the comedy series, 2019's "Bad Bitch Support Group," which earned Angela a 2020 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

Three years later and Laverne is still processing the experience. "Even after working with her," she says in the clip, "I'm just like, 'You're Angela Bassett.'"

Robin agrees and brings up a funny moment from set: "Do you remember that I forgot all of my words when she started talking?"

But Laverne claims she was too starstruck to remember, admitting, "We were all going through our own thing of like, 'Angela Bassett is sitting right there.'"