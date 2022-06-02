A Status Update on Black Lady Sketch Show, Is It Cake and Your Other Favorite Shows

Is there a future for Black Lady Sketch Show, Is It Cake and your other favorite shows? Find out here.

By Jillian Fabiano Jun 02, 2022 7:51 PMTags
TVHBOCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Good news, E! readers: there's some bingeable TV content coming your way.

On June 2, it was announced that HBO's Black Lady Sketch Show was renewed for a fourth season. We last saw the narrative sketch comedy series—which stars Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend—as it followed the core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.

And we're hoping you have a sweet tooth. In other renewal news, Netflix announced that Is It Cake? will return to our small screens for a second season. The competitive bake-off series will welcome back Mikey Day as host and will feature an all-new line up of contestants and guest judges. 

Season two will continue to showcase the world's most talented bakers as they compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects, in the hopes of fooling a panel of judges, with cash on the line. 

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Keep reading to get a status update on your other favorite TV shows.

Netflix
Renewed: Is It Cake? (Netflix)

We hope your sweet tooth is ready!

Netflix's Is It Cake? has officially been renewed for a second season.

Ali Paige Goldstein/HBO
Renewed: Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

HBO's Black Lady Sketch Show will return with Robin ThedeGabrielle DennisAshley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend for a fourth season.

Aaron Epstein/HBO Max
Renewed: Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Shiver me timbers! The HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death was renewed for a second season on June 1. 

Apple TV+
Renewed: Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The Gary Oldman-fronted series has been renewed for two seasons after premiering this April.

Liz Fisher/CBS, Paramount+
Ending: The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Season six will be The Good Fight's last. The showrunners announced their decision on May 27, telling Variety they don't want to "overstay your welcome."

Netflix
Renewed: Heartstopper (Netflix)

Netflix renewed Heartstopper for a second and third season on May 20.

Peter Iovino/HBO
Renewed: Barry (HBO)

Barry will be back with a fourth season on HBO!

The CW
Ending: Riverdale (The CW)

We'll be heading back to Riverdale, as the CW renewed the drama for a seventh and final season.

Fox
Renewed: The Resident (Fox)

The Resident is returning for a sixth season on Fox.

FOX
Renewed: 9-1-1 (Fox)

No need for an emergency call! 9-1-1 will return for a sixth season.

Michael Becker/FOX
Renewed: The Masked Singer (Fox)

We're trying to mask our excitement, but we can't!

The Masked Singer has been renewed for an eighth season.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Renewed: The Bachelor (ABC)

Do you acccept this rose renewal? The Bachelor has been picked up for a 27th season.

ABC
Renewed: American Idol (ABC)

Contestants will continue to go to Hollywood! American Idol has been renewed for a 21st season.

ABC
Renewed: Shark Tank (ABC)

ABC made a deal with Shark Tank, renewing it for a 14th season.

Disney
Renewed: The Conners (ABC)

We can't get enough of The Conners. The ABC comedy will return with a fifth season.

Justin Stephens / FOX
Renewed: Hell's Kitchen

This news is heavenly! 

Chef Gordon is back as Hell's Kitchen returns for season 21.

ABC
Renewed: A Million Little Things (ABC)

A Million Little Things is set for a fifth season on ABC.

ABC
Renewed: Big Sky (ABC)

Big Sky will return with a new season and a new lead: Jensen Ackles!

ABC
Renewed: The Wonder Years (ABC)

The Wonder Years reboot will have a second season on ABC.

ABC
Renewed: Home Economics (ABC)

There will be more Home Economics, as the comedy was renewed for a third season in May.

The CW
Canceled: Legacies (The CW)

Don't expect to attend the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, as Legacies has been canceled by The CW.

Sophy Holland/Bravo
Renewed: The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo)

The word on the street is that The Real Housewives of Potomac will be back for a new season.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Renewed: The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo)

The OG Real Housewives series will be back for a 17th season.

Heidi Gutman/Bravo
Renewed: The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo)

No need to flip a table, because The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been renewed.

Sophy Holland/Bravo
Renewed: The Real Housewives of New York (Bravo)

As was previously announced, the Real Housewives of New York will be back, but the new cast is still TBD.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Renewed: The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)

After a headline-making sophomore season, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been renewed.

Bravo
Renewed: Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

The cast will continue to SURve up drama, as Bravo has renewed the reality series for a tenth season.

Laurent Basset/Bravo
Renewed: Below Deck (Bravo)

Getting ready to hit the water again with Captain Lee, as Below Deck has been renewed by Bravo.

Bravo
Renewed: Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo)

All aboard! Bravo is heading back to the Mediterranean with a new season of Below Deck Mediterranean.

Emily Shur/Bravo
Renewed: Top Chef (Bravo)

Top Chef will continue to cook up some quality TV! The competition series has been renewed by Bravo.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reunite With Royals at Queen's Jubilee

2

Liam Payne Clarifies His Comments About "Brother" Zayn Malik

3

Wolfgang Van Halen Slams Autopsy Show on Eddie Van Halen's Death

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reunite With Royals at Queen's Jubilee

2

Liam Payne Clarifies His Comments About "Brother" Zayn Malik

3

Wolfgang Van Halen Slams Autopsy Show on Eddie Van Halen's Death

4

Dancing With the Stars' Derek Hough Engaged to Hayley Erbert

5

Amber Heard Plans to Appeal After Johnny Depp Wins Defamation Case