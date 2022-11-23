Priyanka Chopra Reveals the Cutest Pic of Baby Malti Yet

Watch : See Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra TWIN With Baby Daughter

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby girl is bundling up for the winter.

Need proof? Look no further than Priyanka's latest Instagram Story featuring their daughter Malti. In the pic, the 10-month-old is dressed in layers while resting in what appears to be a car seat. She's seen close-up with a pink beanie covering half her face, though her rosy cheeks remain visible.

Priyanka captioned the sweet image, "I mean…" along with two heart-eyed emojis.

Earlier this month, the 40-year-old posted another snap of her and Malti ringing in the holidays with some cozy time by a fireplace. In the image, Priyanka is seen wearing an all-white outfit, while Malti's onesie is adorned with drawings of fruit and vegetables.

As she captioned the snap, "It's beginning to look a lot like…"

Currently, the couple have been "thriving" as parents since welcoming Malti via surrogate in January. An insider told E! News over the summer that Priyanka and Nick are "very in love."