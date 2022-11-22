Film Independent Spirit Awards 2023 Nominations: See the Complete List

The 2023 Film Independent Spirit Award nominations were unveiled on Nov. 22 with Everything Everywhere All at Once and TÁR scoring the most nods.

‘Tis the season for award show nominations.

One week after The Recording Academy announced the contenders for the 2023 Grammys, Film Independent revealed this year's nominees for the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Zola star Taylour Paige and The Inspection actor Raúl Castillo presented the nominations on Nov. 22 and confirmed Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the way with nods in eight categories.

TÁR is close behind with seven nominations, including Best Feature, Best Lead Performance, Best Supporting Performance, Best Screenplay and Best Director.

In a first for Film Independent, this year's awards have shifted to gender-neutral acting categories. In addition, the organization previously announced that the budget cap for eligible films has increased to $30 million.

Their mission, however, remains the same in celebrating independent filmmakers.

While this year's television nominees will be revealed later on Dec. 13, E! News has the full list of nominees in its film categories.

Keep scrolling to see the nominees and mark your calendars for the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards happening Mar. 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Best Feature

Bones and All
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Our Father, the Devil
TÁR
Women Talking

Best Director

Todd Field, TÁR
Kogonada, After Yang
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best First Feature

Aftersun
Emily the Criminal
The Inspection
Murina
Palm Trees and Power Lines

Best Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Dale Dickey, A Love Song
Mia Goth, Pearl
Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Taylor Russell, Bones and All
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Nina Hoss, TÁR
Brian d'Arcy James, The Cathedral
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser
Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal
Mark Rylance, Bones and All
Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Gabrielle Union, The Inspection

Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio, Aftersun
Gracija Filipović, Murina
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Lily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages

Best Screenplay

After Yang
Catherine Called Birdy
Everything Everywhere All at Once
TÁR
Women Talking

Best First Screenplay

Bodies Bodies Bodies
Emergency
Emily the Criminal
Fire Island
Palm Trees and Power Lines

Best Cinematography

Aftersun
Murina
Neptune Frost
Pearl
TÁR

Best Editing

Aftersun
The Cathedral
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
TÁR

Robert Altman Award

Women Talking

Best Documentary

A House Made of Splinters
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Midwives
Riotsville USA

Best International Film

Corsage
Joyland
Leonor Will Never Die
Return to Soul
Saint Omer

Someone to Watch Award

Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul
Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny
Araceli Lemos, Holy Emy

Truer Than Fiction Award

Isabel Castro, Mija
Reid Davenport, I Didn't See You There
Rebeca Huntt, Beba (Bayba)

John Cassavetes Award

The African Desperate
A Love Song
The Cathedral
Holy Emy
Something in the Dirt

Producers Award

Liz Cardenas
Tory Lenosky
David Grove Churchill Viste

