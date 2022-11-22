Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Are One Big Family With Kids on Holiday Card

Watch : Tori Spelling & Jeff Lewis' Family Drama: "Overserved" Recap (S1, E4)

A festive family affair.

Appearing to squash split rumors, Tori Spelling got a jump on her "favorite time of year," sharing her family's annual holiday card, which includes her husband Dean McDermot.

"This year is extra special," the actress wrote on Instagram on Nov. 21, along with an image of the card. "We're ALL together!" (See the pic here.)

In the photo—from SimplytoImpress.com—Tori poses in an ultra glamorous sparkly black jumpsuit, while Dean keeps his look casual in a dark red v-neck t-shirt. The two are joined by their five kids: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn , 10, and Beau, 5,. The actor's son Jack Montgomery McDermott, 24, (who he shares with Mary Jo Eustace) was also included, matching his step-mom in a sparkly black blazer.

In the comments, the family was showered with sweet messages from fans and friends, including several of Tori's former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars. The Stori Telling author's' BFF Jennie Garth wrote, "looky at all of you cuties," while Kathleen Robertson left three black heart emojis.