Find Out Who Won Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars

Watch : Charli D'Amelio TRANSFORMS Into Marge Simpson for DWTS

The D'Amelios can use the Mirrorball trophy as a Thanksgiving centerpiece.

Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas took home the season 31 Dancing With the Stars title on a very emotional night inside the ballroom Nov. 21, as some DWTS veterans also took their final bows.

The 18-year-old TikTok sensation started with a jive routine set to Little Mix's "Grown," which judge Bruno Tonioli called "as good as I've ever seen" and earned a perfect score.

She and Mark followed it up with a freestyle routine that incorporated various styles and musical genres inspired by Mark's renewed of love dance. In addition to making judge Derek Hough emotional, it earned yet another perfect score.

Charli and Mark tied at the top of leaderboard with The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, who also earned two perfect scores for their routines.

However, when the judges' scores were combined with the fan vote, it was Charli and Mark who emerged victorious. It makes Mark a three-time Mirrorball trophy champion, following wins in season six with partner Kristi Yamaguchi and season eight with partner Shawn Johnson.