Find Out Who Won Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars

The Nov. 21 season finale of Dancing With the Stars came down to battle between Charli D'Amelio, Gabby Windey, Shangela and Wayne Brady. Find out who took home the prize.

By Daniel Trainor Nov 22, 2022 3:30 AMTags
TVDancing With The StarsTyra BanksDisneyThe BacheloretteJordin SparksMark BallasDerek HoughSelma BlairCelebritiesCarrie Ann InabaArtem ChigvintsevBachelor NationTikTokCharli D'Amelio
Watch: Charli D'Amelio TRANSFORMS Into Marge Simpson for DWTS

The D'Amelios can use the Mirrorball trophy as a Thanksgiving centerpiece.

Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas took home the season 31 Dancing With the Stars title on a very emotional night inside the ballroom Nov. 21, as some DWTS veterans also took their final bows.

The 18-year-old TikTok sensation started with a jive routine set to Little Mix's "Grown," which judge Bruno Tonioli called "as good as I've ever seen" and earned a perfect score.

She and Mark followed it up with a freestyle routine that incorporated various styles and musical genres inspired by Mark's renewed of love dance. In addition to making judge Derek Hough emotional, it earned yet another perfect score. 

Charli and Mark tied at the top of leaderboard with The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, who also earned two perfect scores for their routines.

However, when the judges' scores were combined with the fan vote, it was Charli and Mark who emerged victorious. It makes Mark a three-time Mirrorball trophy champion, following wins in season six with partner Kristi Yamaguchi and season eight with partner Shawn Johnson.

photos
Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

Wayne Brady and his partner Witney Carson and Drag Race star Shangela and her partener Gleb Savchenko—who underwent a drag transformation of his own for the couple's freestyle routine—came in third and fourth place, respectively. 

"Each of the judges, thank you so much for the opportunity," Charli said after his victory was announced. "Thank you, Mark, for becoming my new best friend."

On the topic of the judges, it was the final night for head judge Len Goodman, who announced his departure from the show after 17 years during the Nov. 14 episode. Len was honored with tributes throughout the evening, including one featuring past contestants like Jerry Rice, Kelly Osbourne and Drew Lachey.

Disney +

It also marked the end of the DWTS road for pro dancer Cheryl Burke, who took to the ballroom floor for an energetic routine set to "Copacabana" the day after announcing her exit from the show after almost 17 years.

The entire season of Dancing With the Stars is available to stream on Disney+. 

For a full and final rundown of this year's scorecard, keep scrolling.

Trending Stories

1

Lindsie Chrisley Posts About “Bad Times” After Todd’s Prison Sentence

2

Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized After Car Crash in Nashville

3

You’ll Be Blown Away by Carrie Underwood’s AMAs Red Carpet Look

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

Week 1: 32 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 33 points
Week 4: 36 points
Week 5: 39 points
Week 6: 38 points
Week 7: 50 points
Week 8: 78 points
Week 9: 45 points
Week 10: 80 points
FINALE: 80 points (WINNERS)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 33 points
Week 4: 36 points
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 40 points
Week 7: 46 points
Week 8: 71 points
Week 9: 40 points
Week 10: 80 points
FINALE: 80 points (2nd place)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Week 1: 29 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 33 points
Week 4: 36 points
Week 5: 37 points
Week 6: 40 points
Week 7: 44 points
Week 8: 76 points
Week 9: 45 points
Week 10: 73 points
FINALE: 76 points (3rd place)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 30 points
Week 4: 32 points
Week 5: 32 points
Week 6: 35 points
Week 7: 45 points
Week 8: 73 points
Week 9: 42 points
Week 10: 73 points
FINALE: 76 points (4th place)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Week 1: 27 points
Week 2: 29 points
Week 3: 31 points
Week 4: 29 points
Week 5: 34 points
Week 6: 32 points
Week 7: 43 points
Week 8: 73 points
Week 9: 39 points
Week 10: 69 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 30 points
Week 3: 27 points
Week 4: 28 points
Week 5: 32 points
Week 6: 32 points
Week 7: 42 points
Week 8: 78 points
Week 9: 39 points
Week 10: 65 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 32 points
Week 4: 34 points
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 33 points
Week 7: 46 points
Week 8: 70 points
Week 9: 35 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

Week 1: 17 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 23 points
Week 4: 29 points
Week 5: 32 points
Week 6: 28 points
Week 7: 36 points
Week 8: 63 points
Week 9: 29 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 26 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 29 points
Week 4: 34 points
Week 5: 33 points
Week 6: 35 points
Week 7: 43 points
Week 8: 69 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 25 points
Week 3: 26 points
Week 4: 31 points
Week 5: 29 points
Week 6: 32 points
Week 7: 41 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 23 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 29 points
Week 4: 28 points
Week 5: 34 points
Week 6: 32 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Selma Blair and Sasha Farber

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 28 points
Week 4: 32 points
Week 5: 40 points (Announced forced exit from competition)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 26 points
Week 3: 25 points
Week 4: 25 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 21 points
Week 3: 24 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 23 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd

Week 1: 18 points (Eliminated)

Trending Stories

1

Lindsie Chrisley Posts About “Bad Times” After Todd’s Prison Sentence

2

Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized After Car Crash in Nashville

3

Olivia Culpo Breaks Down in Tears When Discussing Her Baby Plans

4

You’ll Be Blown Away by Carrie Underwood’s AMAs Red Carpet Look

5

Power Rangers’ Amy Jo Johnson Posts Jason David Frank Tribute

Latest News

See Chrissy Teigen’s Kids Visit Dad John Legend on The Voice

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Are One Big Family on Holiday Card

Lindsie Chrisley Posts About “Bad Times” After Todd’s Prison Sentence

Find Out Who Won Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars

Olivia Culpo Breaks Down in Tears When Discussing Her Baby Plans

Proof Tom Hanks and Tim Allen’s Bond Goes to Infinity and Beyond

Exclusive

How Jason Momoa Channeled His Dad Energy on Set of Slumberland