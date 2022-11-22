How Selma Blair Made Her Emotional Return to Dancing With the Stars

Good luck finding a dry eye in this ballroom.
More than a month after her exit from the competition due to doctor's recommendations surrounding her MS diagnosis, Selma Blair returned to Dancing With the Stars during the Nov. 21 season finale and left everybody in a puddle.
With fellow season 31 competitor Jordin Sparks singing a live version of her song "No Air," Selma and partner Sasha Farber performed the contemporary routine they were never able to bring to the floor prior to her departure.
"She's had time to rest and she's had time to heal," co-host Tyra Banks said while introducing the performance. "She is well enough to live that dream tonight for you."
Barefoot and dressed in a glittery blue dress, Selma showcased some gorgeous body movements as she and Sasha flew around the floor at the start of the performance.
The pair then executed a flawless lift, with Sasha eventually letting go and allowing Selma to spin with just her arms around his neck.
After doing a cartwheel with the assistance of her partner, Selma and Sasha ran up to Jordin on stage for the culmination of their routine. After waving the crowd, the room erupted into a standing ovation.
Selma left the show on Oct. 17, during week five of the competition. She explained at the time that her body had made the difficult decision for her.
"You know I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process," Selma told Sasha. "I had these MRIs. The results came back and it all just adds up to that I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could."
Though she was sad to be leaving the show, Selma said she was also excited about the opportunity to spend more time with her 11-year-old son Arthur.
"I'll have to settle in and get back to being a mom," she shared, "and showing him I have to pull back on something that I love doing and sometimes you make hard decisions."
The entire season of Dancing With the Stars is available to stream on Disney+.