Todd and Julie Chrisley Sentenced to Multiple Years in Prison in Tax Fraud Case

Watch : Todd & Julie Chrisley SENTENCED in Tax Fraud Case

The judgment is in for Todd and Julie Chrisley.

Following the Chrisley Knows Best stars' fraud convictions in June, a judge sentenced them to multiple years in federal prison on Nov. 21.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, with Julie getting a seven-year stay, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia announced in a statement obtained by E! News.

"Over the course of a decade, the defendants defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars while evading payment of their federal income taxes," U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement. "Their lengthy sentences reflect the magnitude of their criminal scheme and should serve as a warning to others tempted to exploit our nation's community banking system for unlawful personal gain."

Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, added, "As this sentencing proves, when you lie, cheat, and steal, justice is blind to your fame, fortune, and position."

After being federally indicted in Aug. 2019, the couple was found guilty by an Atlanta deferral jury on 12 counts—including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud—on June 7, though they pleaded not guilty.