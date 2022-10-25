Emotional Julie and Savannah Chrisley Reflect on How Legal Troubles Have Affected Their Family

Savannah Chrisley is looking back at her family's difficult past few months.
On the Oct. 25 episode of her Unlocked podcast, the Growing Up Chrisley star sat down with her mom, Julie, to talk about how the Chrisley family is doing after Todd and Julie were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud earlier this year.
Savannah joked that Julie has been "handling it way better than I am," noting that she has felt more anger about the situation than anything else.
"That's where I'm at, being so angry because my whole life could change," she continued. "And I don't mean money. But the two people that I've always had there for me and that's been my support system and who I've leaned on."
Todd and Julie, who were convicted in June, face up to 30 years in prison upon their sentencing on Nov. 21.
And just as Savannah's parents have supported her, she pointed out that they have also helped many people over the years.
"It makes me so angry to see two people who are constantly stepping up for people," she said, "and then, it's like, 'When are people gonna step up for them?'"
Savannah recalled how difficult it was to see her parents struggle during their trial this summer, sharing, "I remember just thinking, 'I don't even know if we're gonna make it through this. I'm like, 'I don't know if they have it in them to keep fighting.'"
But Julie knows that she, Todd and their family will continue to fight to "get through to the other side," even with the added difficulty of being in the public eye.
Julie added, "We're going through our 'hard' with people that know one tiny, little speck of what's actually going on in something that's huge and complex and has so many parts to it."
That publicity has brought a lot of fear for Julie, not only for herself but "for my children, it's fear for my parents, it's fear for my mother-in-law because I'm the caregiver. I'm the person who takes care of everyone."
If there's one thing Julie has remembered through all of this, it's that "you can't give up hope." She continued, "You can't give up, you can't become bitter, you can't become angry because that's not gonna help the situation at all. And at the end of the day, all you have is your faith and you have your family."
Check out the full podcast episode above.
Catch Savannah on new episodes of Growing Up Chrisley Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on E!.