Peyton Manning Auditions For the Role of Santa Claus In This Santa Clauses Sneak Peek

It turns out Peyton Manning isn't a pro at everything.
In an exclusive sneak peek of the Nov. 23 episode of Disney+'s The Santa Clauses, the NFL Hall of Fame quarterback sits down in front of Santa Claus/Scott Calvin (Tim Allen), who reveals to Peyton that he's asked him there to take over his job.
"Wait, that's why I'm here?" Peyton responds. "To be the new Santa? Can't wait to rub this in [Tom] Brady's face."
Just a little friendly banter between two of the best football players of all-time.
"Well, you don't have the job just yet," Santa tells Peyton. "You got a 65% completion rate. That's probably good enough for the NFL Hall of Fame, but up here? We kind of look for 100%."
Lambeau Field has nothing on the North Pole.
Still, Peyton thinks he's up for the gig, saying, "I'm pretty sure I can pull that off with no pass rush."
Santa explains that the job comes with a bevy of occupational hazards that make a bunch of defensive lineman looked like chopped liver.
"There's no pass rush, but there are some security problems we've got," he explains. "NORAD, their radar is getting much better at tracking us, right? We've got chimney raccoons. Sketchy pastries on plates. You never know how long it's been there. You've got a mayonnaise problem sometimes. You gotta watch out for that. You've got your Christmas deniers and you've got your Santa traps."
Peyton, like us, wonders what these potential traps might consist of.
"Let's say you're going down a chimney, you pop in, you see a tree," Santa says. "The garland's just slipped off and you decided to be a nice Santa, pick it up and put it back on the tree. You grab the garland, it grabs your hand, boom, you're in a trap just like that."
When Santa's Chief of Staff Betty (Matilda Lawler) tells the jolly big red guy that Peyton is "somehow perfect," he agrees—but there's a problem.
"I don't know if we have a hat big enough for that head," he says. "Look at the size of that thing."
Time for the elves to get to work!
Find out if Peyton gets the job when new episodes of The Santa Clauses drop Wednesdays on Disney+.