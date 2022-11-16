Exclusive

Elizabeth Allen-Dick Reveals Why She Was “Bawling” Watching Dad Tim Allen In The Santa Clause

Elizabeth Allen-Dick, who stars alongside dad Tim Allen in Disney+'s The Santa Clauses, exclusively revealed how she had an emotional reaction to watching the first Santa Clause film.

After watching The Santa Clause for the first time, Elizabeth Allen-Dick needed some holiday cheer of her own.

The young actress, who made her television debut alongside dad Tim Allen in Disney+'s The Santa Clauses spinoff series, is sharing how she just couldn't bare to watch the original film for the first time at age "five or six"—although the family now watches it every year as a holiday tradition. 

"I did start crying when I saw him on the screen," she exclusively told E! News. "Still can't explain it to this day. Don't know why. I think it was because of him leaving Charlie and just so many emotions in that movie. But I could not see him onscreen."

Allen-Dick, 13, went on to explain that during that first viewing, the family even had to turn the movie off because she was "bawling my eyes out throughout the entire time." Clearly, it wasn't exactly the season to be jolly. 

But Allen-Dick has conquered that fear, now starring as Scott Calvin's daughter Sandra, who has grown up in the North Pole all her life alongside mom Mrs. Claus (Elizabeth Mitchell) and brother Buddy (Austin Kane). In the series, Calvin realizes that he's growing too old to be Santa forever, and seeks a replacement while introducing his children to the real world. 

And, according to Allen himself, working with his daughter was like Christmas coming early. 

James Clark/Disney

"It made the emotional scenes between Santa and his daughter very easy to do, because I related," Allen noted. "And also, I had to behave a little bit—I had to show her, so I couldn't quite say what I normally said, because there's too many kids on the set."

The first two episodes of The Santa Clauses are now available to stream on Disney+.

