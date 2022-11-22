Model Jasmine Tookes Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Juan David Borrero

Watch : VS Model Jasmine Tookes Reveals Beauty Secrets

Jasmine Tookes has a little one on the way.

The model shared that she is expecting a baby with husband Juan David Borre in an interview with Vogue published Nov. 21, saying that she held off on making the announcements because she, "couldn't find the right way that I wanted to do it—a way that felt true to me."

Now ready to share her pregnancy with the world, Jasmine explained how her pregnancy journey has been so far, noting that throughout her first trimester, she fell victim to chronic fatigue as many other women do.

"I was so tired to the point I couldn't even read emails coming through—I'd fall asleep sitting at my computer," she told the outlet. "I almost fell asleep driving my car… The tiredness was something I had never experienced."

Jasmine, who is currently six months along, said that the troublesome side effects have since gone away and she is focusing on keeping her stress levels at a low.

She said, "I'm a firm believer that whatever I feel—and any stress that I'm carrying—can very easily transfer to the baby."