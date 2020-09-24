Jasmine Tookes Is Engaged! See Her 7-Carat Diamond Ring

A super diamond for a supermodel!

Victoria's Secret model Jasmine Tookes is engaged to Snapchat exec Juan David Borrero, she announced on Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 24.

"Si, mi amor! We're engaged!!!" she wrote.

Borrero certainly knows his way around a jewelry store, wowing the model with a 7-carat oval diamond ring by Ritani.

He popped the question on Monday, surprising Tookes with a spontaneous trip and blindfolding her along the way. They stopped at the place where they met—Rose Cafe in Venice, Calif.—before boarding a plane to Page, Ariz.

Tookes told Vogue, "He knows me so well that he had Popeye's catered—I was in heaven!" She continued, "Then we hopped on a helicopter which flew us to the most beautiful, otherworldly-like secluded place in the middle of the desert rocks in Utah. It was just us."

In the desertscape, the pair sipped champagne and enjoyed a charcuterie board (what else?!) before he escorted her to a lookout nearby. On the ground, she saw rocks spelling out "WYMM?" because of course a tech mogul would use an acronym for "Will you marry me?"