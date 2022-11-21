Jay Leno Released From Burn Center Amid Recovery

Jay Leno has been released from in-patient care at the Grossman Burn Center following the car fire he suffered on Nov. 12. See the snap the comedian took with his nurses below.

Jay Leno is on the mend. 

More than a week after being injured in a fire, the comedian has been released from in-patient treatment at Grossman Burn Center. He will continue his care at the clinic's outpatient facility.

Following the news of Leno's release, Dr. Peter Grossman, who treated the former Tonight Show host, released a statement saying, "I am pleased with Jay's progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery."

On Nov. 12, Leno sustained burns to his face, arms and hands in a gasoline fire while working on one of his collectable cars. As Grossman told the New York Times on Nov. 14, he sustained "deep second-degree burns, with possibly third-degree burns," requiring skin graft surgery to repair the burns.

However, despite the serious nature of his injuries, the 72-year-old remained in good spirits. "He's walking around and he's cracking jokes. I can tell you he's incredibly kind to our nursing staff," Grossman told NBC Los Angeles on Nov. 16. "He's been appreciative of everybody here and he's an ideal patient, and one who understands the seriousness of his injury."

Tim Allen also provided an update on Leno's condition after visiting him at the burn center. The Santa Clauses star told paparazzi outside the facility Nov. 17 that "He's feeling better. We did some jokes, which is what we do. We commiserated."

Grossman Burn Center

Allen also explained that Leno won't have a lot of scarring from the accident on his face. 

"He's handsome and he's happy," Allen added. "The hospital is doing a great job taking care of him."

 

 

