How Ryan Reynolds And His Kids Are Supporting Pregnant Wife Blake Lively

Watch : How Does Ryan Reynolds Spoil Pregnant Wife Blake Lively? He Says...

When it comes to making life easier for soon-to-be mom-of-four Blake Lively, it's a family effort.

As Ryan Reynolds exclusively told E! News at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards on Nov. 17, "It's not just me. It's our kids, too." Blake—who shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with Ryan—revealed she is expecting their fourth child in September.

As for how Ryan and his girls have been spoiling the Gossip Girl alum? "We all rally around her and help her where we can and do romantic things for her," he continued. "And, you know, we take care of the momma."

Ryan previously weighed in on whether handling baby No. 4 will be easier than before. "I mean, the things we know are going to help us get through things a little bit quicker," he told E! News at the NYC premiere of his new film Spirited on Nov. 7. "But I don't know. Anything can happen."