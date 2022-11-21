Exclusive

How Ryan Reynolds And His Kids Are Supporting Pregnant Wife Blake Lively

By Paige Strout Nov 21, 2022 8:08 PMTags
TVPregnanciesBlake LivelyE! NewsExclusivesRyan ReynoldsShowsCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: How Does Ryan Reynolds Spoil Pregnant Wife Blake Lively? He Says...

When it comes to making life easier for soon-to-be mom-of-four Blake Lively, it's a family effort.

As Ryan Reynolds exclusively told E! News at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards on Nov. 17, "It's not just me. It's our kids, too." Blake—who shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with Ryan—revealed she is expecting their fourth child in September.

As for how Ryan and his girls have been spoiling the Gossip Girl alum? "We all rally around her and help her where we can and do romantic things for her," he continued. "And, you know, we take care of the momma."

Ryan previously weighed in on whether handling baby No. 4 will be easier than before. "I mean, the things we know are going to help us get through things a little bit quicker," he told E! News at the NYC premiere of his new film Spirited on Nov. 7. "But I don't know. Anything can happen."

photos
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Quotes on Parenthood

Before welcoming the latest addition to the Reynolds family, Ryan—who will receive The People's Icon Award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6—was honored at this year's American Cinematheque Awards for his work in the entertainment industry.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for American Cinematheque

And during a touching speech about her husband, Blake shared how their family life has helped keep Ryan "grounded" over the years.

"Whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street, his is hardwired to get home," the actress explained. "If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned. Soaked in mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, tap shoes or clown makeup, daddy always comes home."

Hear more from Ryan, along with today's entertainment stories, tonight on E! News at 11:30 p.m. only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

You’ll Be Blown Away by Carrie Underwood’s AMAs Red Carpet Look

2
Exclusive

How Ryan Reynolds And Kids Are Supporting Pregnant Wife Blake Lively

3

Shakira Shares Rare Selfie With Her and Gerard Piqué’s Son Milan

Trending Stories

1

You’ll Be Blown Away by Carrie Underwood’s AMAs Red Carpet Look

2
Exclusive

How Ryan Reynolds And Kids Are Supporting Pregnant Wife Blake Lively

3

Shakira Shares Rare Selfie With Her and Gerard Piqué’s Son Milan

4

See Kylie Jenner's Comment About Travis Scott Not Knowing Dogs Names

5

2022 American Music Awards: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Latest News

Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye West to "Get Him Off Kim's Case"

Exclusive

Jason Oppenheim Teases "Issues" on Selling Sunset Season 6

See Kylie Jenner's Comment About Travis Scott Not Knowing Dogs Names

A Complete Love Is Blind Season 3 Couples Status Check

Exclusive

Pink Reveals Holiday Plans With Husband Carey Hart and Their Kids

Exclusive

Cameron Diaz Shares Must-Haves for Stress-Free Holiday Hosting

Exclusive

Why Michael J. Fox’s Latest Award May Be His Most Important to Date